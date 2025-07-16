Matthew Morrison to Debut New Concert ‘Rhythms & Revelations’

Actor and singer Matthew Morrison will return to New York City this winter with a new solo concert engagement at 54 Below. The show, titled “Rhythms & Revelations,” is set for December 27 to 30, 2025, and January 5 to 8, 2026.

Morrison shared in a statement that “in this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you.

“I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life,” Morrison said. “Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves.”

Morrison was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “The Light in the Piazza” and has appeared in Broadway productions including “Hairspray,” “South Pacific,” “Finding Neverland,” “Footloose,” and “The Rocky Horror Show.”

“This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare,” Morrison continued. “I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit 54Below.org/MatthewMorrison.