Mentors tickets on sale in West Hollywood at Whisky A Go Go

Mentors, the notorious shock-metal pioneers, storm the Sunset Strip’s iconic Whisky A Go Go on Aug. 9, 2025, at 6 p.m. Known for crude humor and raw punk-thrash riffs, the Seattle-bred outfit returns with vocalist Sickie Wifebeater fronting a set heavy on cult staples “Golden Shower” and “Peepin’ Tom.”

Tickets are on sale now. While Whisky’s walk-up window offers entry, ScoreBig posts the same GA spots with zero hidden service charges—ideal for L.A. metal diehards budgeting for parking and pre-show tacos on Sunset Boulevard.

The 500-capacity Whisky delivers face-melting acoustics mere feet from the stage where The Doors debuted and Mötley Crüe cut their teeth. Expect a no-filter atmosphere: leather, spikes, and a set that’s equal parts sleaze and speed, capped by surprise local-scene cameos.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; early arrivals can tour the venue’s upstairs gallery of historic gig posters before grabbing balcony rail views. Mature audiences only—explicit lyrics and satirical shock value are a Mentors hallmark.

Shop for Mentors tickets at Whisky A Go Go on August 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mentors tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.