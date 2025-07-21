Michigan’s Country Roads Festival to Issue Refunds After Failed Event

Following the cancellation of Faster Horses Music Festival, event organizers had attempted to bring Country Roads Music Festival to the same venue in Michigan. Now, Country Roads has also been called-off, with plans to resurrect the festival in 2026.

“This wasn’t an easy call, but we truly believe it’s the right one,” organizers wrote in a post on social media. “Our goal has always been to create something meaningful for this community, and we want to give it the time and care it deserves.”

Organizers added that all tickets will be refunded and “you don’t need to do a thing, we’ll handle it on our end and make sure that money gets back to you as quickly as possible.”

“We’re so grateful for your support and understanding,” organizers continued. “This community means the world to us, and we can’t wait to share something really special with you in 2026.”

The festival was set to take place on July 18 at The Groves of Michigan Campground at the Michigan International Speedway. However, the cancellation came just four days before doors opened.

| READ: Live Nation Found Not Responsible for Three Deaths at Michigan Festival |

Darci Keyes, the festival’s organizers, noted in a statement that the team was not prepared to pull-off the festival in such a short amount of time, especially because potential attendees didn’t need to order tickets until the last minute.

“I don’t think that we ever got to that critical minimum ticket sales level,” Keyes told Fox2 Detroit. “We probably only had about three-and-a-half months and I think in hindsight, […] it probably wasn’t sufficient time to be able to promote the festival.”