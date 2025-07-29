Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Houston at NRG Stadium

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party brings swashbuckling acrobatics and interactive magic to Houston’s NRG Stadium Nov. 13–16, 2025. The high-energy production turns the football field’s frozen surface into a treasure map where Ariel soars on aerial silks, Buzz Lightyear launches off a ramp and Moana navigates glowing paddle boards across the ice.

All four performances are on sale now, with ScoreBig offering transparent, fee-free pricing on everything from rink-side suites to family-value upper-deck seats—beating surprise charges at the stadium box office.

The show’s stunt-heavy sequences—including a pirate-ship grind rail and a 15-foot jump during the Coco segment—make full use of NRG Stadium’s massive ceiling rigging. Houston audiences can expect upgraded projection mapping that splashes the bowl in bioluminescent hues during “Un Poco Loco.”

Located in the heart of NRG Park, the venue offers ample parking and easy METRORail access. Plan to arrive early for pre-show character meet-and-greets, then refuel with Tex-Mex concessions before Mickey calls, “Let the search begin!”

