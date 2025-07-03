Million Dollar Quartet tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet shakes up Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia with an 11-performance run from Oct. 2–31, 2025. The jukebox musical flashes back to the legendary 1956 Sun Records jam session that united Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for one unforgettable night of rock-and-roll history.

Tickets for every October performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Walnut Street Theatre box office, but thrifty concertgoers can also lock in seats at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees at checkout.

Winner of a 2010 Tony Award® for Best Musical, Million Dollar Quartet delivers hits such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Walk the Line,” played live on stage by actor-musicians. Philadelphia audiences will experience the electrifying sound that launched rock as we know it inside America’s oldest continuously operating theater, whose intimate 1,100-seat hall ensures crisp acoustics and close-up views of every piano kick.

Walnut Street Theatre last hosted the show in 2017, drawing sell-outs and rave local reviews for its high-octane nostalgia. With only a month-long residency on the calendar, early buyers will snag the best orchestra and mezzanine locations before word of mouth spreads across the Delaware Valley.

