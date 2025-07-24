Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans tickets on sale in Minneapolis

Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans face off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 9, 2025, kicking off at 3 p.m. Fans can expect a fast‑paced preseason clash as each club tunes up for the regular season.

US Bank Stadium boasts a modern design and a retractable roof, giving Vikings followers a comfortable, climate‑controlled experience regardless of the Minnesota weather. With seating for more than 66,000 fans and cutting‑edge video boards, every play is crystal‑clear from the stands.

The Vikings will use this contest to test emerging rookies and give veterans valuable live reps. Meanwhile, Texans supporters travelling north will see pre‑season stars like C.J. Stroud and Saquon Barkley in action before the regular‑season lights turn on.

Beyond the on‑field excitement, Minneapolis offers a vibrant tailgating scene across the stadium district, plus great dining in the North Loop. Whether you’re cheering from the lower bowl or grabbing a club‑level vantage point, this game delivers early‑season thrills for every football fan.

