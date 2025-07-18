Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum Launch ‘Band Together Texas’ for Flood Relief Efforts

Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum will headline Band Together Texas, a benefit concert taking place August 17 at Moody Center in Austin. The event will raise funds for flood relief efforts in Central Texas following the deadly July 4 floods.

Proceeds from the concert will go to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation. Both organizations are providing direct support to families and communities impacted by the disaster.

“One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood,” Lambert said in a statement.

“There is so much devastation and loss, yet what’s given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many. That’s what we want to do with Band Together: Texans helping Texas.”

In addition to Lambert and McCollum, the lineup includes Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall, and Randy Rogers Band.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is scheduled to appear as a special guest. Other Texas public figures set to participate include Dennis Quaid, former University of Texas coach Mack Brown, former players Emmanual Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young, baseball player Roger Clemens, and television host Chris Harrison.

McCollum also expressed his support for the event and its purpose.

“The flooding in the Hill Country of Texas is truly heartbreaking,” McCollum said. “This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding and even though so many families are facing the unimaginable, we’re Texas strong.”

“Miranda is inspiring in both her music and how big her heart is, and I’m honored to be joining her for this benefit concert to support our fellow Texans and share a night of healing through music,” said McCollum.

Presale registration is open now through July 21 at 5 p.m. CT at bandtogethertexas.com. Those who register will receive a presale password via email on July 22. Presale tickets will be available starting July 23 at 10 a.m. CT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on July 25 at 10 a.m. CT.