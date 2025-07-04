MJ – The Musical tickets on sale in Louisville at Whitney Hall

MJ – The Musical, Broadway’s moon-walking tribute to Michael Jackson, sets up shop at Whitney Hall inside the Kentucky Center for eight performances Sept. 9–14, 2025. Louisville audiences will relive the King of Pop’s era-defining hits—“Beat It,” “Bad,” “Thriller”—through Tony-winning choreography and a live band that powers every gravity-defying lean.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. The Kentucky Center box office has seats, but ScoreBig lists orchestra, balcony and premium aisles with no hidden ticket fees, letting fans save their spins for the dance floor, not the checkout page.

With a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction from Christopher Wheeldon, the touring production captures Jackson’s evolution from Motown prodigy to global icon. Whitney Hall’s 2,400-seat auditorium, renowned for its crisp acoustics, will amplify signature bass lines and the show’s state-of-the-art LED spectacle. This is MJ’s only Kentucky stop, drawing fans from Cincinnati, Nashville and beyond.

Weeknight performances offer the widest seat selection, but weekend matinees historically move fastest with families. Downtown garages charge a flat evening rate, and Fourth Street Live! sits two blocks away for pre-show bites.

