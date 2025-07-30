Monster Jam Friday‑night tickets on sale in Bridgeport

Monster Jam unleashes a primetime horsepower spectacle at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena on Oct. 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. Friday night lights mean bigger jumps and louder roars as Grave Digger, Max‑D and Megalodon battle for freestyle supremacy.

Tickets are available now through the arena, but ScoreBig lets families sidestep per‑ticket surcharges with no hidden fees—essential when you’re buying for the whole crew.

The 10,000‑seat venue sits steps from Metro‑North, making it an easy ride for fans from New Haven and NYC suburbs. Opt for the pre‑show Pit Party to snap selfies beneath 66‑inch tires and meet the drivers fueling these 1,500‑horsepower beasts.

With only one evening performance on the Connecticut schedule, demand is expected to spike. Lock in your seats now for the loudest night on the fall calendar.

