Monster Jam tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Total Mortgage Arena

Monster Jam fires up 1,500-horsepower engines at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena for two nighttime shows Oct. 24 and 25, 2025, both starting at 7 p.m. Expect Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and a fleet of 12,000-pound trucks to tear through a custom dirt track packed with sky-shot jumps, backflips and donut-spinning skills competitions.

Tickets are on sale now—pit passes included—but ScoreBig lists them without hidden service fees, offering savings on family four-packs and floor-level VIP packages that put fans inches from thunderous tires.

Last year’s Bridgeport stop sold out in advance, and this fall’s edition debuts a new Skills Challenge segment where drivers rack up points for the wildest wheelies and moonwalks. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Pit Party meet-and-greet, allowing kids to snag driver autographs and pose beside 66-inch tires before engines roar to life.

With Metro-North service across the street and downtown eateries offering pre-show pizza slices, Total Mortgage Arena is set for a weekend of horsepower and high-flying metal mayhem.

