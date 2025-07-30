Monster Jam tickets on sale in Bridgeport for Oct. 25‑26 shows

Monster Jam thunders into Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for two engine-roaring afternoons on Oct. 25 and 26, 2025. Fans will watch 12,000-pound trucks like Grave Digger and El Toro Loco fly, flip and freestyle over massive dirt ramps in a competition that crowns the weekend’s skills and freestyle champions.

Each Monster Jam stop features Pit Party access, letting ticket-holders meet drivers, snap photos beside the towering trucks and even watch crews tweak their hardware before the main event.

Each Monster Jam stop features Pit Party access, letting ticket-holders meet drivers, snap photos beside the towering trucks and even watch crews tweak their hardware before the main event. Inside the 10,000-seat arena, upgraded lighting and pyrotechnics set the stage for leaps topping 30 feet and distance jumps stretching the length of a school bus.

Bridgeport’s downtown venue sits just off I-95, making it an easy drive for fans from New Haven, Stamford and lower Fairfield County. With only two Connecticut shows on the fall slate, demand is expected to be high—so lock in your seats early.

