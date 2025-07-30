Monster Jam tickets on sale in Bridgeport

Monster Jam powers into Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. Witness massive machines such as Grave Digger and El Toro Loco unleash gravity-defying stunts in wheelie, skills and freestyle competitions that thrill spectators of every age.

Tickets for the Friday-night showdown are on sale now. The arena box office has inventory, but ScoreBig lists fee-free options you won’t find elsewhere, ensuring every budget can enjoy the roar.

Each Monster Jam ticket grants entry to the adrenaline-pumping main event. Opt for the add-on Pit Party to get track-level photos beside the 12,000-pound trucks and meet the drivers who pilot them through back-flips and 70-foot jumps.

Total Mortgage Arena’s intimate 10,000-seat layout means no bad sightlines, while Bridgeport’s downtown restaurants provide pre-event fuel just off I-95. Past Connecticut stops have sold out quickly—families from Stamford to New Haven flock for rare in-state dates.

Secure your seats now for the only Friday-night blast of horsepower on this year’s Monster Jam Northeast circuit.

