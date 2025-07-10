More Cursed Child tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child has added eight extra performances to its Providence Performing Arts Center engagement, stretching the magical run to Oct. 3, 2025. Newly released tickets cover Sept. 21–27 matinees and Oct. 1–3 evening shows, giving more Muggles a chance to witness Time-Turner twists and soaring Dementors inside Rhode Island’s gilded palace.

All fresh dates are on sale now.

The Tony-winning two-part play pushes the Wizarding World 19 years forward, pairing cinematic illusions with live-theatre intimacy. Critics rave about its jaw-dropping set transformations and heart-tugging story that unites the next generation of Potters and Malfoys.

With the initial block nearly sold out, these extra shows are expected to vanish quicker than a Disapparition spell. Secure your spot before the magic disappears.

