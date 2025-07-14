My Favorite Murder tickets on sale in Boston at Wang Theater

My Favorite Murder via the duo's official website

My Favorite Murder heads to Boston’s landmark Wang Theater at the Boch Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, with performances at 7 p.m. and 9 : 30 p.m. The true-crime comedy juggernaut, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, transforms grisly stories into laugh-out-loud theater, turning fandom into community one anecdote at a time.

Tickets are available now through the Boch Center box office or via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and zero hidden fees make buying easy. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for an instant 10 percent discount.

Built in 1925, the 3 , 500-seat Wang Theater features grand Moorish design and state-of-the-art sound—an apt backdrop for the podcast’s live energy. Expect hometown New England crime tales, audience participation and plenty of quick wit from the duo that has redefined the genre.

Boston routinely sells out for the podcast, so secure seats early. Whether you tune in weekly or are curious about the phenomenon, these shows promise a wickedly fun night out in the Hub of New England.

