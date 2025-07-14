My Favorite Murder tickets on sale in Portland at Schnitzer Concert Hall

My Favorite Murder via the duo's official website

My Favorite Murder brings its chart-topping true-crime comedy podcast to Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, with back-to-back shows at 7 p.m. and 9 : 30 p.m. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark will dish dark tales and quick-fire punch lines in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most storied venues, offering local “Murderinos” a double dose of thrills and laughs.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Schnitzer box office remains an option, fans can skip surprise fees at ScoreBig, which lists all prices upfront and offers 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Since launching in 2016, the podcast has logged more than 35 million monthly downloads, routinely topping Apple’s comedy charts and selling out theaters nationwide. Portland audiences can expect crowd-sourced hometown stories, Pacific Northwest case talk and the pair’s signature rallying cry: “Stay sexy and don’t get murdered.”

The 2 , 776-seat Schnitzer—just steps from Portland’s food carts and breweries—delivers crisp acoustics and plush balcony sightlines, making it ideal for Kilgariff and Hardstark’s rapid-fire banter. Whether you’re a day-one listener or new to the cult-favorite show, these live tapings promise generous laughs, grisly intrigue and an unmatched sense of community.

Buy tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10 % off My Favorite Murder tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.