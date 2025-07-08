Natalie Brooke & Tand tickets on sale in Atlanta at Aisle 5

Natalie Brooke & Tand bring virtuosic keytar jams and prog-funk grooves to Aisle 5 in Atlanta on Aug. 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Washington, D.C.–based keyboard phenom fronts an all-star band that mashes jazz fusion, jam-band improv and dance-rock energy into one contagious night out.

Tickets are on sale now. You can snag seats at the Aisle 5 box office, but savvy fans head to ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees at checkout.

Brooke’s résumé spans sessions with Everyone Orchestra, Ready Set Go Go and appearances at Jamcruise and SweetWater 420 Fest. Expect extended solos on her custom keytar, surprise covers and tight pocket grooves courtesy of Tand’s rhythm section.

Aisle 5’s 250-capacity room puts you within literal feet of the stage—perfect for the band’s penchant for mid-set crowd interactions and call-and-response jams. Come early for craft beer on the patio, then dive into a night of genre-bending musicianship.

Shop for Natalie Brooke & Tand tickets at Aisle 5 on August 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Natalie Brooke & Tand tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.