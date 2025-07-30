Neil deGrasse Tyson lecture tickets on sale in Bloomington

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist beloved for making the cosmos accessible, will take the stage at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington on March 26, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The best-selling author and host of “Cosmos” returns to the lectern with a multimedia talk that blends deep-space science, sharp wit and an invitation to look skyward with wonder.

Tyson’s live appearances routinely sell out coast to coast. Recent talks have explored everything from the James Webb Space Telescope’s revelations to the physics embedded in pop-culture blockbusters. Bloomington audiences can expect an evening that’s equal parts mind-expanding lecture and comedy routine, followed by an always-lively audience Q&A.

The historic, 3,200-capacity Indiana University Auditorium offers unobstructed sightlines and pristine acoustics, making it an ideal venue for Tyson’s vivid, large-screen visuals. Whether you’re a space buff, science student or simply curious, this one-night-only engagement promises to leave you seeing the universe—and our place in it—anew.

