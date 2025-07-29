Neil deGrasse Tyson tickets on sale for Bloomington lecture

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and host of Cosmos, visits Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington on March 26, 2026, for an evening of cosmic storytelling. Tyson will translate complex science—from black holes to the search for life—into accessible narratives peppered with humor and cultural references.

Tickets are available now at the IU Auditorium box office and via ScoreBig, where purchasers avoid hidden service charges and can find deals on premium orchestra seats.

The lecture series routinely sells out at major universities, thanks to Tyson’s knack for turning data into wonder and sparking curiosity among students, educators and space enthusiasts alike. Bloomington audiences can expect a Q&A segment that ranges from Mars missions to movie-physics fact checks.

Make it a full collegiate night by dining on Kirkwood Avenue before settling into the 3,200-seat auditorium—an acoustic gem that amplifies Tyson’s engaging delivery and trademark “cosmic perspective.”

