New York Rangers tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden in New York on two dates: Dec. 20, 2025 (12:30 p.m.), and Feb. 26, 2026 (8 p.m.). Both matchups promise high‑octane hockey as each team vies for divisional supremacy in the Metropolitan Conference.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Garden’s box office or secure them online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees on all orders.

MSG has been home to Rangers hockey since 1968, witnessing Stanley Cup dynasties and historic rivalries. Fans in blue and red can expect hard‑hitting action, breakaway speed and thrilling special teams play as the Rangers sharpen lines and rookies gain NHL ice time.

Beyond the on‑ice drama, Madison Square Garden delivers premier amenities: from the Delta Sky360° Club with all‑inclusive lounges to panoramic upper‑bowl views. Concessions now feature local NYC eateries, letting you savor a slice of New York between periods.

Whether you cheer from the ice‑level seats or take in the spectacle from a club‑level vantage, these Flyers home‑and‑home games offer early‑season excitement and playoff‑tune‑up intensity you won’t want to miss.

Buy Tickets:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.