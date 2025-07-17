NHL preseason Flyers vs. Islanders tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers cap their exhibition slate by hosting the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. The final tune-up gives Orange & Black die-hards a preview of rookie standouts and potential line combinations before the team embarks on its 57th NHL season.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office

The Flyers’ youth movement—spearheaded by Cutter Gauthier and Tyson Foerster—will face a veteran Islanders core anchored by Mathew Barzal. With the club celebrating 50 years inside South Philly’s sports complex, Wells Fargo Center has added an expanded street-taco stand and revamped LED bowl lighting to elevate the game-night vibe.

Preseason games traditionally sell quickly thanks to lower prices and family-friendly start times. Whether you’re scouting the next franchise goaltender or simply eager to belt out “Fly, Eagles Fly” between periods, secure seats early for a front-row look at the season ahead.

