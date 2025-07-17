NHL preseason Islanders vs. Flyers tickets on sale in Elmont

New York Islanders fans can warm up for the 2025-26 campaign when their team welcomes the Philadelphia Flyers to UBS Arena on Sept. 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. The preseason clash marks one of the first chances to scout newly minted lines and offseason acquisitions inside Belmont Park’s state-of-the-art rink.

Tickets are on sale now. While the UBS Arena box office is one option, supporters can also score seats through ScoreBig, which lists NHL tickets with no hidden fees—perfect for families looking to save before the regular season.

Islanders head coach Lane Lambert is expected to test fresh power-play units against a Flyers squad retooled under Keith Jones’ front office. Last fall’s preseason home date sold out within days, and this year’s Sunday night matchup should draw similar demand thanks to UBS Arena’s impeccable sightlines and long-awaited LIRR transit upgrades that make post-game travel a breeze.

Beyond the on-ice action, the arena’s new food-hall vendors and upgraded LED presentation will debut to the public, offering an enhanced fan experience. From JG Pageau faceoff wins to Ilya Sorokin’s sprawling saves, expect regular-season intensity from the opening puck drop.

