NiteHarts Festival Reveals Inaugural Lineup for San Diego Debut

A new electronic music festival is set to debut in San Diego this fall. Organizers of NiteHarts have announced the inaugural lineup for the two-day event, which will take place October 11 to 12 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Headlining the festival are ISOxo and Knock2, two rising names in the dance music scene and San Diego natives. Both artists will open the festival with solo sets before returning to the stage later in the night for special back-to-back performances.

ISOxo will perform alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Skrillex, while Knock2 will team up with multi-platinum DJ and producer Zedd. Additional artists confirmed for the lineup include Kennybeats, Joyryde, Baby Jane, and Yellow Claw.

Presale for the inaugural NiteHarts festival begins Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can visit the official festival website to register for presale access and find additional event information.

An artist lineup can be found below:

NiteHarts 2025 Festival Lineup

