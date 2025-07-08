Noah Floersch tickets on sale in Atlanta at Aisle 5

Noah Floersch brings his shimmering Midwestern indie-pop to Atlanta’s Aisle 5 on Sept. 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Nebraska singer-songwriter—the voice behind viral singles “Ghost of Chicago” and “Missouri”—pairs confessional lyrics with big-hook choruses that stick for days.

Tickets are available now through the venue and ScoreBig, which offers seats to major shows with zero hidden fees.

Floersch’s 2024 breakout EP Summer Salt propelled him onto Spotify’s Fresh Finds and a cross-country headline trek. Live sets mix bright piano lines, dreamy guitars and a band that isn’t afraid to lean into a Springsteen-sized crescendo.

Aisle 5’s intimate sightlines promise a “living-room” feel—perfect for Floersch’s crowd-sing moments and storytelling between tunes. Expect new cuts from an upcoming LP, plus fan-favorite covers that nod to Ben Folds and Bleachers.

