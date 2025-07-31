Noah Hicks tickets on sale in Chicago at Carol’s Pub

Noah Hicks via the artist's official website

Noah Hicks brings down-home Georgia charm to Carol’s Pub in Chicago on Oct. 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. The rising country singer—praised for catchy singles “Drink About It” and “Raisin’ Heaven”—pairs modern Nashville hooks with small-town storytelling.

Tickets are available now from Carol’s Pub and ScoreBig, whose all-in pricing means no hidden fees at checkout.

Since debuting at CMA Fest in 2022, Hicks has shared stages with Jason Aldean and HARDY, earning a reputation for high-energy sets that blend rock riffs with fiddle flourishes. His 2025 EP Truck Bed Confessions hit Apple Country’s Top 10, propelled by viral TikTok clips filmed in farm fields.

Carol’s Pub—a North Side honky-tonk dating back to 1972—recently installed a new dance floor perfect for two-stepping. Hicks’ Chicago stop lands midway through his first national headline tour, giving Midwest fans an early look at unreleased tracks.

