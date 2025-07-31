Noah Hicks tickets on sale in Worcester at Off The Rails

Noah Hicks brings his Georgia-bred country hooks to Off The Rails Music Venue in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Oct. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for viral sing-along anthems “Drink About It” and “Raised on the Radio,” the 24-year-old songwriter mixes back-road storytelling with stadium-ready choruses.

Tickets are on sale now through the Off The Rails box office and online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden ticket fees.

Hicks’ 2025 “Truck Bed Confessions” tour marks his first New England headliner following breakout supporting runs with Jason Aldean and HARDY. Worcester fans can expect a high-energy set that blends Southern-rock riffs with fiddle flourishes, plus brand-new material rumored to feature on an upcoming EP recorded in Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studios.

Off The Rails—housed in a former industrial depot—pairs modern production with rustic décor and an award-winning barbecue menu, creating an intimate, 800-cap environment where rising Nashville acts often deliver career-defining shows. Arrive early to sample brisket sliders and explore Worcester’s Canal District before Hicks lights up the stage.

