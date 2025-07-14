Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva tickets on sale in San Antonio

Noche UFC brings a featherweight firefight to San Antonio when rising star Diego Lopes meets knockout artist Jean Silva at Frost Bank Center on Sept. 13 2025 (5 p.m.). The special Mexican-Independence-Day card marks the promotion’s first Alamo City stop since 2019, promising a packed house of fight-hungry Texans.

While the Frost Bank Center box office is an option, fans can dodge hidden fees at ScoreBig, where every price is displayed up front—add code TICKETNEWS10 for an extra 10 percent off.

Lopes enters on a three-fight finish streak, including a highlight-reel submission of Sodiq Yusuff. Silva, fresh off a 30-second TKO in Rio, vows to silence the crowd with his trademark overhand right. The undercard will spotlight regional standouts and a women’s strawweight tilt rumored to feature a former champ.

Frost Bank Center’s 18,500 seats and new 360-degree LED ribbon guarantee strong sightlines from every section, while concession upgrades add local brisket sliders and craft cerveza to the fight-night menu. Gates open at 3 p.m. for early prelims; expect mariachi walkouts, South-Texas pride and a main event that could catapult the winner into the top ten.

