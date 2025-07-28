North Dakota Fighting Hawks tickets on sale at Alerus Center

By Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
North Dakota Fighting Hawks via official website
North Dakota Fighting Hawks Football takes on Valparaiso University at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND, on September 20, 2025. This non-conference battle gives the Fighting Hawks an opportunity to build momentum early in the season with a dominant home performance.

Tickets are available now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden fees.

UND enters the fall with strong fan support and a reputation for hard-hitting defense and disciplined offense. Playing at the Alerus Center-a fan-favorite dome known for its loud, spirited atmosphere-offers a key home-field edge for the team.

Mark your calendars for this early-season gridiron clash in Grand Forks.

Shop for North Dakota Fighting Hawks tickets at Alerus Center on September 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. Valparaiso tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.