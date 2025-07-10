Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet tickets on sale in Midland at Wagner Noel PAC

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet pirouettes into West Texas when the holiday spectacle arrives at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland on Nov. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for its dazzling costumes, larger-than-life puppets and international cast, this production offers a fresh twist on Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Tickets are currently on sale. Fans can purchase through the venue box office—or skip the service-fee sticker shock by buying at ScoreBig, which sells the same seats with upfront pricing and no hidden charges.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet has wowed families worldwide for nearly three decades with its blend of classical ballet and innovative staging. This Midland stop is part of a limited U.S. tour, giving Permian Basin audiences a holiday tradition without the drive to Dallas or Houston.

From the iconic “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” to the battle between toy soldiers and the Mouse King, the performance offers enchantment for theatergoers of every age. Secure your seats early—holiday favorites routinely sell out.

Shop for Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet tickets at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on November 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.