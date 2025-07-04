Nutcracker tickets on sale in Boise at Morrison Center

The Nutcracker pirouettes back to Boise as Ballet Idaho presents its beloved holiday classic at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 13–23, 2025. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, swirling snowflakes and a cast of more than 100 local dancers will once again transform the campus theater into Clara’s magical Land of Sweets.

Tickets for all eight performances are on sale now. While the Morrison Center box office offers seats, ScoreBig lists orchestra, mezzanine and family-value balcony sections with no hidden ticket fees, keeping sugar-plum budgets intact.

This 35-year Gem State tradition features live accompaniment from the Boise Philharmonic and fresh costume touches debuting for the 2025 season. Two audio-described shows on Dec. 14 and Dec. 20 enhance accessibility for visually impaired patrons. From the thunderous Battle Scene to the shimmering Waltz of the Flowers, the Morrison Center’s crisp acoustics and 2,000-seat sightlines showcase every grand jeté.

Arrive early to snap photos beside the lobby’s towering Nutcracker statue or to browse themed ornaments at the Ballet Idaho boutique. Parking is free in Boise State University garages on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

