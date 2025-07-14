NY Comedy Festival: The Basement Yard tickets on sale in New York

NY Comedy Festival: The Basement Yard brings its quick-hit podcast humor to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. Hosts Joe Santagato and Danny Lopriore will serve up their brand of riff-heavy storytelling on one of the world’s most famous stages, capping the festival’s weeklong takeover of Manhattan.

Tickets for the one-night stand are on sale now. You can buy direct from Madison Square Garden, but savvy comedy fans save on fees at ScoreBig, where every price is shown up front, fee-free.

From viral YouTube bits to Top-10 podcast status, The Basement Yard’s candid banter draws millions of listeners weekly. Expect fresh New York stories, surprise guests and plenty of crowd interaction—perfect for the 20,000-seat Garden, whose acoustics make every punch line pop. Past festival sets have sold out within hours, so act quickly if you want to be part of the live recording.

Whether you discovered the duo’s Staten Island anecdotes during lockdown or have followed since the Vine days, this is their biggest show to date—an arena-size roast of everything New Yorkers love to hate.

Shop for NY Comedy Festival: The Basement Yard tickets at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NY Comedy Festival: The Basement Yard tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.