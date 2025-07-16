Omnium Gatherum tickets on sale in New York at Gramercy Theatre

Omnium Gatherum via the band's official website

Finnish melodic-death metal outfit Omnium Gatherum closes its North American run at Manhattan’s Gramercy Theatre on Dec. 14, 2025. The intimate 650-seat room sets the stage for blistering guitar harmonies and atmospheric keys drawn from the band’s latest album, Slasher.

Tickets are on sale now through the theater and ScoreBig, which lists pit-level and mezzanine options without the hidden processing fees found on rival sites.

Known for blending Gothenburg-style aggression with soaring choruses, Omnium Gatherum has earned festival main-stage slots across Europe. Their New York finale promises a career-spanning set from early favorite “The Nail” to new single “Lovelorn.” Expect circle pits, synchronized head-banging and philosophical lyrics exploring life’s darker corners.

Gramercy Theatre’s historic marquee, easy subway access and nearby craft-beer bars make it a bucket-list stop for metal aficionados in the Tri-State area.

Shop for Omnium Gatherum tickets at Gramercy Theatre on December 14, 2025

