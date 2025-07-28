ONEMusicFest: Doechii, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris

ONEMusicFest, set to return to Piedmont Park on October 25 and 26, has unveiled its 2025 lineup. This marks the 16th edition of the annual music festival.

The lineup includes performances by Future, The Roots, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, and Doechii. Both Blige and Doechii will make their first appearances at ONE Musicfest. Notably, The Dungeon Family will reunite at this year’s ONE Musicfest in Atlanta for a special tribute to producer Rico Wade, who passed away in 2024.

Additionally, Ludacris will mark the 25th anniversary of his debut album Back for the First Time with a dedicated set. Additional performances include Plies, Trick Daddy, and Project Pat. The lineup also features a celebration of DJ Greg Street, who is marking 30 years in Atlanta hip-hop radio.

Jason “J” Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, shared in a statement, “Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip-hop.”

“ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments,” Carter continued. “While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official ONEMusicFest website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

ONEMusicFest 2025 Lineup