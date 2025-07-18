P1Harmony tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

P1Harmony will ignite Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Oct. 4, 2025, bringing the South Korean sextion’s high-octane choreography and genre-blurring tracks to North Texas K-pop fans. The concert marks the group’s lone Texas stop on its 2025 U.S. tour.

Tickets are on sale now through the Dickies Arena box office and at ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees—perfect for securing floor spots ahead of the inevitable light-stick wave.

P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the film-and-EP combo P1H: A New World Begins and has since built a global following thanks to rap-heavy singles “Do It Like This” and “Back Down.” Their crisp synchro-dance and live-band segments set them apart in a crowded K-pop field.

Dickies Arena’s state-of-the-art sound and 14,000-seat capacity will amplify the group’s thunderous bass drops while maintaining sightlines ideal for capturing fancam moments. Expect a full run of fan-chant anthems plus surprises teased from an upcoming mini-album.

