Paul McCartney Fans Call Out Egregious ‘Dynamic’ Ticket Prices

Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is heading out on the “Got Back” tour this year, but before the trek even kicks-off, fans are calling-out the star over exorbitant ticket prices.

Tickets for the run went on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, July 15. During the presale, fans reported headaches while waiting in the virtual queue — which included over 200,000 people — with wait times exceeding 90 minutes. Fans began to compare the sale to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour debacle, dubbed the “Beatlemania version.”

When fans did finally make it through the online queue, they reported egregious ticket prices. “Platinum” fan presale tickets were up-for-grabs for a whopping $1,258. Others found tickets in the nosebleeds for $622.

It’s wild. I hear Americans are in more debt than ever and nobody has any money. Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. Then I sign up for the Paul McCartney presale, log into Ticketmaster, and see this. There are 210K people in front of me buying $300+ tickets. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/aqjTHTQjfF — Anthony Garone (@atgarone) July 15, 2025

Uhhh are we gonna talk about the prices for @PaulMcCartney tickets cause wtf is this pic.twitter.com/Q8UpkFyVwG — emily ventrello 🍅 (@showalilfaith) July 15, 2025

y’all I’m so excited I’m going to see Paul McCartney but omg the dynamic ticket prices were insane😭😭 what’s the point of getting a presale code if literally anyone can join the queue and get tickets without one pic.twitter.com/vZUUBoNOHO — AlwaysAble to Stan Keke (@AlwaysAbel421) July 15, 2025

“paul mccartney fan presale” and the tickets are $900 oh alright pic.twitter.com/JZndpeC2ID — 🍏༘ ˚₊ ⊹ quin .ᐟ (@ringoburgers) July 15, 2025

Paul McCartney concert in Ontario, tickets presale happening now. But the prices 🤑🤑🤑…..I feel so broke 😂. Will wait for the general sale…lets see 😂😂#paulmccartneytickets pic.twitter.com/3Donyakm70 — MeandThem (@jing_express) July 16, 2025

Ahhh, yes. Another presale where I leave the sale and want to yell “fuck you @Ticketmaster” from the tallest building in LA. $300 for last row at United Center for @PaulMcCartney is criminal. Anyway! Time to update my Ticketmaster class action lawsuit paperwork! 🥰 — Courtney Boyle Glickman (@court_boyle) July 15, 2025

Ticketmaster is such a worthless website. Just waited in a queue for 1 and 1/2 hours trying to get Paul McCartney tickets just for Ticketmaster to say my presale code was invalid! IT'S THE ONE SENT DIRECTLY FROM THE DAMN ARTIST HOW IS IT INVALID! THEN IT SELLS OUT DURING THIS! BS — Jarod (@Xibosh1) July 15, 2025

Okay just tried getting presale tickets for Paul McCartney and every single ticket started at 1,000 dollars. Fuck you @Ticketmaster I just want to see Paul McCartney without being fucking homeless — ౨ৎ✰ usagi⁷ ✿₊˚⟡♡ (@girlysilk) July 15, 2025

Concertgoers called-on McCartney himself for using Ticketmaster’s infamous “Dynamic Pricing” model. The ticketing tactic, which increases prices based on demand, has faced widespread criticism over the past year — from fans across all genres. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off.

| READ: ‘Dynamic Pricing’: The Infamous Practice Listed in Oxford Dictionary’s 2024 Shortlist |

McCartney’s “Get Back Tour 2025” will play 19 performances spanning the United States and Canada. The run promises a career‑spanning set that touches every era of McCartney’s unmatched songbook — from The Beatles and Wings classics to solo favorites. A general on sale is set to take place on Friday, July 18.

Additional details and official links will be posted on McCartney’s site. Tickets will also be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members avoid the service fees common elsewhere — visit Paul McCartney Tickets for more information.

Find McCartney’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City September 29, 2025 Acrisure Arena — Palm Desert, CA October 4, 2025 Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV October 7, 2025 Isleta Amphitheater — Albuquerque, NM October 11, 2025 Coors Field — Denver, CO October 14, 2025 Casey’s Center — Des Moines, IA October 17, 2025 U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN October 22, 2025 BOK Center — Tulsa, OK October 29, 2025 Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA November 2, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA November 3, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA November 6, 2025 The Pinnacle — Nashville, TN November 8, 2025 Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH November 11, 2025 PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA November 14, 2025 KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY November 17, 2025 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC November 18, 2025 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC November 21, 2025 TD Coliseum — Hamilton, ON November 24, 2025 United Center — Chicago, IL November 25, 2025 United Center — Chicago, IL

Links above direct readers to either the artist’s official website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Claim a free one‑year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”