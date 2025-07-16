Paul McCartney Fans Call Out Egregious ‘Dynamic’ Ticket Prices

Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.
Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is heading out on the “Got Back” tour this year, but before the trek even kicks-off, fans are calling-out the star over exorbitant ticket prices.

Tickets for the run went on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, July 15. During the presale, fans reported headaches while waiting in the virtual queue — which included over 200,000 people — with wait times exceeding 90 minutes. Fans began to compare the sale to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour debacle, dubbed the “Beatlemania version.”

When fans did finally make it through the online queue, they reported egregious ticket prices. “Platinum” fan presale tickets were up-for-grabs for a whopping $1,258. Others found tickets in the nosebleeds for $622.

Concertgoers called-on McCartney himself for using Ticketmaster’s infamous “Dynamic Pricing” model. The ticketing tactic, which increases prices based on demand, has faced widespread criticism over the past year — from fans across all genres. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off.

McCartney’s “Get Back Tour 2025” will play 19 performances spanning the United States and Canada. The run promises a career‑spanning set that touches every era of McCartney’s unmatched songbook — from The Beatles and Wings classics to solo favorites. A general on sale is set to take place on Friday, July 18.

Additional details and official links will be posted on McCartney’s site. Tickets will also be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members avoid the service fees common elsewhere — visit Paul McCartney Tickets for more information.

Find McCartney’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Paul McCartney Get Back Tour 2025 Dates

DateVenue and City
September 29, 2025Acrisure Arena — Palm Desert, CA
October 4, 2025Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
October 7, 2025Isleta Amphitheater — Albuquerque, NM
October 11, 2025Coors Field — Denver, CO
October 14, 2025Casey’s Center — Des Moines, IA
October 17, 2025U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN
October 22, 2025BOK Center — Tulsa, OK
October 29, 2025Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA
November 2, 2025State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA
November 3, 2025State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2025The Pinnacle — Nashville, TN
November 8, 2025Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH
November 11, 2025PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA
November 14, 2025KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY
November 17, 2025Bell Centre — Montreal, QC
November 18, 2025Bell Centre — Montreal, QC
November 21, 2025TD Coliseum — Hamilton, ON
November 24, 2025United Center — Chicago, IL
November 25, 2025United Center — Chicago, IL

