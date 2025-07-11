Paul McCartney tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.

Paul McCartney returns to Chicago for back-to-back nights at the United Center on Nov. 24 and 25, 2025. The 8 p.m. shows mark Sir Paul’s first Windy City appearances since 2019, giving fans two chances to hear Beatles classics, Wings favorites and solo gems under one arena roof.

Tickets are available now through the United Center box office, but ScoreBig offers a wider seat map with no hidden ticket fees and instant mobile delivery—ideal for holiday-season gift hunters.

McCartney’s “Got Back” tour has earned raves for its marathon, 35-song set list that pairs “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be” and “Band on the Run” with deep cuts such as “Letting Go.” A state-of-the-art video wall, pyrotechnics during “Live and Let Die” and heartfelt tributes to John Lennon and George Harrison make the three-hour production both nostalgic and fresh.

The United Center’s acoustically treated bowl and sight-line-friendly lower bowl elevate the experience, while the venue’s expanded concessions now feature local favorites like Garrett Popcorn and Revolution Brewing. Public-transit riders can hop the CTA Green or Pink lines to the newly upgraded United Center station; drivers will find prepaid parking options online.

Shop Paul McCartney tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Paul McCartney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.