Paul McCartney tickets on sale in Columbus at Nationwide Arena

Paul McCartney gives Ohio fans a second chance to catch his 2025 trek when he plays Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Nov. 8, 2025. The indoor date follows his Denver and Nashville outings, bringing Beatlemania back to the Buckeye State for the first time since 2016.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, which lists seats across the lower bowl, club level and floor with zero hidden surcharges.

McCartney’s stadium-sized production transfers seamlessly to arenas, with immersive LED backdrops and a horn section that adds punch to Wings staples “Jet” and “Let ’Em In.” His Ohio set list is expected to span more than 30 songs, capped by a mass “Hey Jude” sing-along that echoes through the rafters.

Nationwide Arena’s downtown location makes it easy for fans across the region to converge for a Saturday night that celebrates six decades of pop history. Whether you grew up on Rubber Soul or discovered McCartney through Gen-Z-favored “Band on the Run” remixes, this is a can’t-miss evening.

