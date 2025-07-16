Paul McCartney tickets on sale in Denver at Coors Field

Paul McCartney brings his encyclopedic songbook to the home of the Colorado Rockies when he plays Coors Field in Denver on Oct. 11, 2025. The stadium set promises a night of Beatles classics, Wings favorites and solo gems delivered by the living legend himself.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 show are on sale now at the Coors Field box office and — fee-free — through ScoreBig. The ticket marketplace gives fans transparent pricing and instant delivery on seats across the ballpark’s multiple levels.

McCartney’s 2025 dates mark his first return to the Mile High City since his 2019 sold-out Pepsi Center appearance. Critics have hailed the new tour’s three-hour runtime packed with sing-along staples like “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run” and “Live and Let Die,” plus deep-cut surprises for longtime fans. Expect Coors Field’s massive video screens and fireworks to amplify the finale when McCartney leads tens of thousands in a chorus of “Let It Be.”

With only a limited slate of U.S. stadium shows on the fall itinerary, Denver is a prime stop for Rocky Mountain music lovers. Secure your seats early and witness a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer whose concerts continue to set the bar for arena spectacle.

Shop for Paul McCartney tickets at Coors Field on October 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Paul McCartney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.