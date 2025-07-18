Paul McCartney tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium

Paul McCartney returns to the stage for a single night at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025, promising a jukebox of Beatles, Wings and solo hits that span more than 60 years of pop history.

Tickets for the stadium concert are on sale now. Fans can buy direct at Allegiant’s box office or through ScoreBig, where “Hey Jude” sing-alongs come without hidden fees.

The 100-plus-minute set typically packs chart-toppers from “Can’t Buy Me Love” to “Live and Let Die,” all delivered by an evergreen McCartney whose marathon shows regularly top “best concert” lists. Allegiant Stadium—home to the NFL’s Raiders—boasts state-of-the-art acoustics and the Strip’s dazzling skyline just steps away, making it a bucket-list stop for global Macca devotees.

Las Vegas audiences have a storied history with the former Beatle, from early ’60s Beatles residencies to McCartney’s triumphant 2016 Desert Trip set. Expect special effects, pyrotechnic crescendos and plenty of heartfelt stories behind the songs.

