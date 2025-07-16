Paul McCartney tickets on sale in Nashville at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards

Paul McCartney returns to Music City on Nov. 6, 2025, when he christens The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards with an epic evening of Beatles, Wings and solo hits. The brand-new downtown venue boasts cutting-edge acoustics tailor-made for McCartney’s timeless catalog.
Tickets are available now at the venue box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can secure floor, 100-level and premium suite options without hidden fees.
McCartney’s shows routinely stretch past the three-hour mark, powered by an all-star backing band and stadium-sized visuals. Nashville audiences can expect signature sing-alongs from “Let It Be” to “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” plus tributes to John Lennon and George Harrison that turn arenas into emotional campfires.
The stop is McCartney’s only Tennessee date of 2025 and a highlight of The Pinnacle’s inaugural concert season. Situated steps from Broadway’s honky-tonks, the 12,000-seat hall promises impeccable sight-lines for every Beatle-maniac in attendance.
