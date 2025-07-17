Paul McCartney tickets on sale in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.

Paul McCartney brings his record-shattering Got Back tour to New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2025, treating Gulf Coast fans to a marathon set packed with Beatles classics, Wings favorites and solo hits. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 8 p.m. show marks his first Crescent City appearance since headlining the 2024 Jazz Fest.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees. ScoreBig also offers mobile delivery for hassle-free entry.

McCartney’s recent North American legs have earned five-star reviews for their 30-plus-song set lists, pyrotechnic spectacles and crowd singalongs from “Hey Jude” to “Band on the Run.” At 83, the legendary songwriter shows no signs of slowing, backed by a tight five-piece band renowned for faithful renditions of Beatles arrangements.

New Orleans has long celebrated McCartney’s music, from second-line tributes to jazz-funk covers. The Smoothie King Center’s 17,000-plus capacity ensures thousands can share a night of rock-and-roll history, but top seats—especially floor and lower-bowl—traditionally sell out within hours. Fans should act now to join the singalong.

Shop for Paul McCartney tickets at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Paul McCartney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.