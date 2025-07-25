Paul McCartney tickets on sale in San Antonio at Alamodome

Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.

Paul McCartney returns to the stage with a show at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on October 25, 2025. A living legend of music, McCartney continues to sell out arenas worldwide with a mix of Beatles classics, Wings hits, and modern gems.

Tickets for this historic San Antonio date go on sale soon. While the Alamodome box office will offer direct access, fans can also grab tickets at ScoreBig, where pricing is transparent and fee-free.

Expect a multi-generational crowd singing along to timeless tracks like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Let It Be.” With his signature Hofner bass and enduring charisma, McCartney proves that rock ‘n’ roll never gets old.

