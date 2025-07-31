Pedro Fernandez tickets on sale in San Antonio at Boeing Center

Pedro Fernandez brings his acclaimed Latin-pop and ranchera repertoire to the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio on Aug. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Mexican superstar—known for hits such as “Yo No Fui” and “Si Tuviera Que Decirlo”—has delighted fans for more than four decades with his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence.

Tickets for the Aug. 1 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Boeing Center box office or via ScoreBig, which sells tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Fernandez last played San Antonio in 2023 to a near-capacity crowd, delivering a set packed with serenades and mariachi-backed favorites. His 2025 itinerary includes major arenas across the Southwest, but this Tech Port date offers a more intimate setting with state-of-the-art acoustics—perfect for experiencing classic ballads and newer singles.

The singer has earned multiple Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, underscoring his lasting appeal. Whether you discover him through telenovelas or iconic anthems like “Amarte a la Antigua,” this concert promises a vibrant celebration of regional Mexican music.

Shop for Pedro Fernandez tickets at Boeing Center at Tech Port on Aug. 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Pedro Fernandez tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.