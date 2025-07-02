Pelicans vs. Rockets tickets on sale in Birmingham at Legacy Arena

New Orleans Pelicans bring NBA firepower to Alabama when they battle the Houston Rockets in a preseason showdown at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Oct. 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. It’s a rare chance for Birmingham hoops fans to catch Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and top rookie talent without making the trip to New Orleans or Houston.

Tickets are on sale now via the BJCC box office, but ScoreBig offers the same seats with transparent pricing and zero service fees—stretching every entertainment dollar.

Pelicans coach Willie Green is expected to test new rotations, while Rockets phenom Jalen Green looks to build on last season’s scoring surge. Preseason or not, bragging rights are on the line as these Southwest Division rivals fine-tune offenses and audition rising stars before opening night.

Legacy Arena recently completed a $125-million renovation that upgraded sightlines, added spacious lower-bowl seating and modernized concessions featuring local barbecue favorites. Doors open at 6 p.m.; early arrivals can explore Uptown Birmingham’s dining district located steps from the arena entrance.

Shop for Pelicans vs. Rockets tickets at Legacy Arena on October 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.