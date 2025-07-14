Pete and Bas tickets on sale in Chicago at Bottom Lounge

Pete and Bas—the viral British rap duo whose gritty bars and cheeky humor have upended hip-hop stereotypes—touch down in Chicago on Oct. 15, 2025. The 8 p.m. show at West Loop’s 700-capacity Bottom Lounge marks their Windy City debut, promising an up-close night of drill-influenced beats and witty banter.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue, but fans can lock in seats minus the hidden charges at ScoreBig. Enter code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for 10 percent off.

Pete & Bas shot to fame in 2019 when their “Shut Ya Mouth” freestyle racked up millions of views, thanks to razor-sharp flows that belie their silver hair and London blue-collar backstory. Their crowd-pleasing sets mix viral hits “Plugged In” and “The Old Estate” with playful crowd chats—expect plenty of Chicago shout-outs.

Bottom Lounge’s industrial ambience and balanced sound system make it a favorite for rap, punk and metal alike. Situated steps from the Green Line, it’s the perfect spot for fans to witness the unlikely MCs bring UK grime swagger to an American stage.

Shop for Pete and Bas tickets at Bottom Lounge on October 15 , 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10 % off Pete and Bas tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.