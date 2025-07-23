Phantogram & Passion Pit tickets on sale in Houston at White Oak Lawn

Phantogram teams up with Passion Pit for a fall night of indie-electro at White Oak Music Hall – Lawn in Houston on Oct. 3, 2025. Expect big synth hooks, atmospheric grooves and a festival-ready vibe under the Texas sky.

Tickets for Oct. 3 are on sale now. You can buy through the venue or pick them up at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service charges.

Phantogram’s moody bangers and Passion Pit’s exuberant falsettos make this a perfect co-bill for fans of 2010s alt-pop. The outdoor lawn setting at White Oak is built for dancing crowds and skyline views—ideal for a breezy early-fall show.

Houston’s concert calendar fills fast once temps start to dip. Lock in your spot and plan your pre-show meetup in the Heights before the gates open.

