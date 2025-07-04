Phoenix Funkeros tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Phoenix Funkeros light up The Crescent Ballroom on Aug. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m., serving deep-pocket grooves and Latin-jazz horn bursts forged in the Valley’s melting-pot scene.

Tickets are available now at the venue, but ScoreBig lists GA and mezzanine spots with no hidden ticket fees—perfect for fans saving change for post-show street-tacos outside.

The eight-piece collective mixes Tower of Power swagger with cumbia rhythms, turning clubs from Flagstaff to Tucson into sweaty dance floors. Expect a two-hour set anchored by original jam “Desert Boogie” plus surprise covers of Stevie Wonder and Santana. Crescent Ballroom’s wood dance floor and balcony sightlines make it an ideal home-field throw-down before the Funkeros hit fall festivals.

Doors swing at 7; arrive early for Cocina 10’s green-chile burritos and local lager. Metered street parking is free after 8 p.m., and Valley Metro’s Roosevelt stop sits two blocks away.

Shop for Phoenix Funkeros tickets at Crescent Ballroom on August 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Phoenix Funkeros tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.