Pinback tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

Pinback heads to Seattle for a highly anticipated performance at The Showbox on October 18, 2025. Known for their intricate melodies and layered rhythms, the indie rock duo has built a dedicated following since the early 2000s.

With cult classics like “Good to Sea” and “Fortress,” Pinback’s loyal fanbase can expect a night of dynamic live music in one of Seattle’s most iconic clubs. This show is a must-see for lovers of smart, mathy alt-rock in the Pacific Northwest.

