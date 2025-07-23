Pink Talking Fish & Steely Dead tickets on sale in Chicago at Park West

Pink Talking Fish – A Tribute to Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads & Phish teams with Steely Dead for a New Year’s Eve jam at Park West in Chicago on Dec. 31, 2025. Expect a mashup of classic prog, funk and jazz-rock as both tribute outfits ring in 2026 with deep cuts and fan favorites.

Tickets for the Dec. 31 celebration are on sale now. Purchase at the Park West box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Pink Talking Fish’s inventive medleys and Steely Dead’s fusion of Steely Dan precision with Grateful Dead improvisation make this a must for jam-band devotees. Park West’s sightlines and sound make it a perennial favorite for holiday shows—add in a midnight countdown and you’ve got a perfect NYE plan in Lincoln Park.

Chicagoans know New Year’s Eve options go quick—grab your tickets and secure that rideshare now.

