Pink Talking Fish tickets on sale in Sayreville

Pink Talking Fish—the acclaimed tribute to Pink Floyd, Talking Heads & Phish—takes the stage at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J., on Nov. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect faithful renditions of iconic guitar solos, deep grooves and immersive light shows.

Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring a lineup of veteran musicians, Pink Talking Fish meticulously weaves together the sonic landscapes of three legendary bands. From the atmospheric “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” to the dance‑floor energy of “Once in a Lifetime,” this show promises a night of nostalgia and musical wizardry.

Starland Ballroom, with its intimate 2,200‑seat capacity and state‑of‑the-art sound system, ensures every note resonates with crystal clarity. Whether you’re on the main floor or in the balcony, you’ll feel immersed in the multi‑band mash‑up experience.

Plan a full evening in Sayreville with pre‑show dining at nearby eateries or post‑concert drinks at local brewpubs. Don’t miss this chance to relive classic album tracks live.

