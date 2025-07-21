Players Era Tournament tickets on sale in Las Vegas

Players Era Power Tournament packs another double dose of Thanksgiving-week hoops into MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 25, 2025. Session 3 tips off at 10 a.m., followed by Session 4 at 6:30 p.m., giving college-basketball fans eight games of Power-Six action in one day on the Strip.

Tickets for both sessions are on sale now. While the MGM box office has inventory, ScoreBig lists every seat with no hidden fees, a lifesaver for fans juggling holiday travel costs.

The Players Era format promotes NIL partnerships, so expect autograph stations, sneaker giveaways and tunnel-cam access alongside nationally ranked programs and NBA scouts. Between games, spectators can hit the arena’s food-court pop-ups or wander the MGM Grand casino—only steps from the concourse.

Session 3 opens with four quarter-final matchups that determine the evening’s brackets. Session 4 crowns the consolation-round winners and sets the stage for Session 5’s title run. Seating is general-admission by session, so getting in early means courtside proximity to the bench chirps and ESPN cameras.

